Spencer Rattler Takes First Team Reps During First Practice With New Orleans Saints
Former South Carolina Gamecock Spencer Rattler got the first round of first-team reps with the New Orleans Saints.
Football season is right around the corner for both the NFL and college. That means training camp is ramping up for NFL organizations and the New Orleans Saints had their first day of practice on Wednesday. It's a significant time of year for the Saints as they are in the midst of a quarterback battle between Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough.
Earlier in the offseason, NFL veteran Derek Carr announced his retirement from the league, opening the door for a new starting quarterback to take over the reins of the offense. Rattler got several starts last season, but the Saints also decided to draft Shough in this year's draft.
During the first day of practice though, it was Rattler who got the first-team reps. It should be noted though that Kellen Moore said they will be rotating who gets first-team reps.
"Spencer obviously took ... all the ones today. Tyler will take them tomorrow and we'll continue to rotate all these guys," Moore said Wednesday.
Moore also said that he is in no rush to announce who the starting quarterback is.
"Obviously, the sooner you make a decision, the sooner you can focus in on certain personnel groups and consistencies. But we'll let the process take as long as it needs to," he said.
Rattler started six games for the franchise last season. He ended the year with 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed just 57 percent of his passes.
