Mike McDaniel to Interview With AFC South Team for Head Coaching Opening

McDaniel will meet with the Titans regarding their head coaching opening next week.

Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is interviewing for the Titans head coaching job.
Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is interviewing for the Titans' head coaching opening next Wednesday, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

McDaniel was fired earlier this week after four seasons at the helm, which included a 35-33 record and two playoff appearances.

McDaniel has received plenty of interest since being fired in Miami, for both head coaching and offensive coordinator openings. He is not expected to be out of work long, as he is still regarded as one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL.

McDaniel and the Dolphins went 7-10 this season, as the franchise missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Miami made the postseason each of the first two years with McDaniel leading the way, but a second missed postseason appearance proved to be too much to overcome for McDaniel to keep his job.

