The South Carolina Gamecocks Have Found a "Hidden Gem" in the Transfer Portal
As South Carolina's 2025 college football season approaches, the Gamecocks appear to have found a hidden gem in the transfer portal.
As South Carolina prepares for its 2025 season, Shane Beamer's Gamecocks are entering the year with perhaps the most lofty expectations for any team in program history. With such huge expectations looming, the Gamecocks' roster will need all the help it can get.
One area in particular that will need attention is the defensive back room. The team saw multiple departures to the NFL from last season's roster and will need to reload at certain positions should the Gamecocks have aspirations of reaching the College Football Playoff.
Luckily for Carolina, Shane Beamer and his staff appeared to have found a diamond in teh rough during this year's transfer portal window. According to CBS Sports, defensive back Brandon Cisse has been listed as one of the hidden gems from this portal cycle.
Prior to joining the Gamecocks, Cisse spent two seasons with the North Carolina State Wolfpack. During his 2024 season, the defensive back accounted for a career high 28 tackles and five pass deflections. His versatility and size are expected to be a massive addition to South Carolina's defense.
"Cisse brings the size and positional flexibility to play cornerback, nickel, or safety." Wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "If defensive coordinator Clayton White wants to let him roam in certain packages, Cisse can handle that role, too."
Cisse and the Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia, as they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
