Three Biggest Fall Camp Questions For The South Carolina Gamecocks
The College Football season is nearly one month away which means Fall camp starts this week for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Fall Camp is about finalizing the answers to the questions you have on your roster before the start of the 2024 football season. It's a way to prepare your roster for the battles ahead. Still, it's really a way for the coaching staff to truly understand what the roster has available to win with this fall, especially for a program like South Carolina that added 22 transfers this offseason.
Three Questions South Carolina Fans Must Answer
1.) Is LaNorris Sellers the Lone Starter
There's no doubt this football program and its coaching staff has reason for optimism about the future of redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Sellers is 6'3, 242 pounds and has a quality of dynamism to his style of play that former Gamecocks QB Spencer Rattler lacked at times. Sellers will be about to make a bad offensive line better with the use of his legs, though he's still a young player. Does Shane Beamer and Co. look to graduate transfer Robby Ashford who has north of a dozen SEC starts in his career for experience?
2. Has Rocket Sanders Returned to 2022?
The 2023 season was filled with lackluster performances and the injury bug for Arkansas Transfer running back Rocket Sanders. Coach Shane Beamer alluded to the fact that the football world didn't truly know how unhealthy he was a year ago and that they are excited for the return of a healthy Sanders in 2024. Camp will be a great opportunity for the buzz to build on the season for Sanders. The Gamecocks finished 128th in all of college football a year ago with 83.2 rushing yards per contest.
3. Just How Much Has the Defense Improved
If there was a strength on this roster a year ago, it was quarterback play and at times, the defense's ability to create havoc plays. However, they were 105th in sacks per game, 50th in opponents' points per play, 80th in opponents' rushing yards per game, and 91st in opponents' passing yards per game. It was just not winning standard defense. The good news? The majority of the roster returns from a year ago with several key additions via the transfer portal and young high school talent. Names like Kyle Kennard from Georgia Tech and Gilbert Edmond from Florida State will play pivotal roles this fall and true freshman Dylan Stewart will need playing time as well.
