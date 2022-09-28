Skip to main content

Three Gamecocks Ruled Out For South Carolina State

Corner Dariush Rush, tackle Dylan Wonnum, and edge rusher Terrell Dawkins have been officially ruled out of Thursday's contest against South Carolina State.

Head coach Shane Beamer ruled just three Gamecocks out of action for Thursday's contest. Corner Darius Rush, tackle Dylan Wonnum, and edge rusher Terrell Dawkins are out with lingering injuries.

Each missed the Charlotte game but are trending positively in their rehabs. Beamer likely doesn't want to rush them into action on a short week. Had this game been played on the initial Saturday date, Rush and Wonnum may have played. Dawkins underwent knee surgery last week and will be out for several months.

South Carolina has struggled with injuries to start this season but is getting healthy at the right time. They are about to enter the heat of their SEC play and need all hands on deck for a brutal schedule.

How To Watch South Carolina State @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Thursday, September 29th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

