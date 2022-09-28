Three Gamecocks Ruled Out For South Carolina State

Head coach Shane Beamer ruled just three Gamecocks out of action for Thursday's contest. Corner Darius Rush, tackle Dylan Wonnum, and edge rusher Terrell Dawkins are out with lingering injuries.

Each missed the Charlotte game but are trending positively in their rehabs. Beamer likely doesn't want to rush them into action on a short week. Had this game been played on the initial Saturday date, Rush and Wonnum may have played. Dawkins underwent knee surgery last week and will be out for several months.

South Carolina has struggled with injuries to start this season but is getting healthy at the right time. They are about to enter the heat of their SEC play and need all hands on deck for a brutal schedule.

How To Watch South Carolina State @ South Carolina

Gameday: Thursday, September 29th, 2022.

Thursday, September 29th, 2022. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

