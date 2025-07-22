Todd McShay Gives NFL Comp for Nyck Harbor, Expresses Concerns as Draft Prospect
NFL draft analyst Todd McShay provided an NFL comp for South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a lot of attention around their offense heading into this season. The biggest reason being quarterback LaNorris Sellers, but the potential upside of wide receiver Nyck Habror is intriguing as well.
NFL draft analyst Todd McShay gave his analysis of Harbor on the Todd McShay Show and provided a comparison for the South Carolina receiver.
“The obvious comp is DK,” McShay said. “With that frame and that speed, you don’t have to be an overly refined [route-runner]. Remember AJ Brown and DK Metcalf — they were running nine routes… And it worked. And part of the knock on those guys was like, ‘Can they get in and out of breaks?’ Maybe it’s not the most important thing in the world when you got those traits."
However, McShay also has some concerns for Harbor and mentioned that he is still developing as a prospect.
“What’s interesting for me with Nyck Harbor is his drop rate,” McShay said. “When you looked on PFF, it was good. He only had one drop. I saw so many times him fighting like trouble, adjusting, tracking the ball. So, I don’t know what we’re calling a drop, but like there was some awkward stuff on the tape… So this is a guy who’s learning on the fly, still developing.”
Harbor has the opportunity to break out into a star role for the Gamecocks on offense this season, and if he turns into a true number one option, they will be in good shape this year.
