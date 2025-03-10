Gamecock Digest

Washington Commanders Sign DT Javon Kinlaw in NFL Free Agency

The Washington Commanders have signed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw during NFL Free Agency.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (54) reacts during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (54) reacts during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
A former first-round pick is on the move as defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has signed a three deal for $45 million with the Washington Commanders. The deal also includes $30 million guaranteed, according to Jordan Schultz.

Kinlaw spent last season with the New York Jets on a one-year deal. He was originally drafted by the San Fransisco 49ers in 2020. Prior to his NFL career, Kinlaw spent three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Last season, Kinlaw played in 17 games and recorded 40 tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

During his three years with the Gamecocks, Kinlaw recorded 10.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 93 tackles. This is a significant pick-up for the Commanders as they just recently released defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, so it looks like they have found his replacement.

Prior to joining the Jets, Kinlaw spent four seasons with the 49ers on his rookie contract. Kinlaw missed quite a few games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to a torn ACL. In his final season with the franchise, he had a solid season with 3.5 sacks and 25 tackles in 17 games which then resulted in him getting a one-year deal with New York.

Kinlaw made the most of that one-year deal and now has earned a lengthier contract and a much more stable situation for his career.

