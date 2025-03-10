Washington Commanders Sign DT Javon Kinlaw in NFL Free Agency
The Washington Commanders have signed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw during NFL Free Agency.
A former first-round pick is on the move as defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has signed a three deal for $45 million with the Washington Commanders. The deal also includes $30 million guaranteed, according to Jordan Schultz.
Kinlaw spent last season with the New York Jets on a one-year deal. He was originally drafted by the San Fransisco 49ers in 2020. Prior to his NFL career, Kinlaw spent three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Last season, Kinlaw played in 17 games and recorded 40 tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
During his three years with the Gamecocks, Kinlaw recorded 10.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 93 tackles. This is a significant pick-up for the Commanders as they just recently released defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, so it looks like they have found his replacement.
Prior to joining the Jets, Kinlaw spent four seasons with the 49ers on his rookie contract. Kinlaw missed quite a few games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to a torn ACL. In his final season with the franchise, he had a solid season with 3.5 sacks and 25 tackles in 17 games which then resulted in him getting a one-year deal with New York.
Kinlaw made the most of that one-year deal and now has earned a lengthier contract and a much more stable situation for his career.
