Commanders Trade Running Back Brian Robinson to Niners

Robinson was rumored to be on the move and is now heading west.

The Washington Commanders are trading running back Brian Robinson to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Washington Commanders are trading running back Brian Robinson to the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report from Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

The Commanders will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick in return, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Robinson played three seasons in Washington, amassing 570 total carries for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns. Last season, he carried the ball 187 times for 799 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his top rushing season in yards and touchdowns.

The 26-year-old will now spell Christian McCaffrey in the 49ers backfield. As for Washington, they're expected to lean into a rushing attack featuring veteran Austin Ekeler and young back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

