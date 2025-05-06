WATCH: Seattle Seahawks Give First Look at South Carolina Safety Nick Emmanwori
The Seattle Seahawks have given fans their first look at South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had five players selected in the 2025 NFL draft and one of them was safety Nick Emmanwori. The Seattle Seahawks selected the former Gamecock in the second round of the draft after many believed he was going to be a day one pick.
Since drafting Emmanwori, the former Gamecock has already been participating in offseason workouts with the team and the franchise gave fans their first look at Emmanwori in a Seahawks uniform.
Emmanwori was a very decorated athlete during his time at South Carolina. He was named a 2024 First-Team All-American by the AP, a 2024 unanimous first team All-SEC member and was also voted safety of the year in 2024 by College Football Nation.
Despite that, Emmanwori's draft stock didn't really start to rise until after his NFL combine performance. He clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash and locked in a 43" vertical. That was all NFL organizations needed to see to know he belonged in the early rounds of this year's draft.
Emmanwori is looking to bring back some of the elite secondary play the organization was known for during the reign of the Legion of Boom. And if there is one thing you can expect from Emmanwori, it's that he is going to be a playmaker every weekend.
NFL Combine Results - Nick Emmanwori
Height: 6031
Weight: 220
Arm: 32 ½”
Hand: 9”
Vertical: 43"
Broad Jump: 11'6"
40-yard: 4.40, 2nd attempt: 4.38
