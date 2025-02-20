WATCH: South Carolina Gamecock Colin Bryant Discovers He's Now on Scholarship
South Carolina Gamecock football player Colin Bryant discovered during a team meeting he's now on scholarship.
Not all paths to college football look the same for every player. Some our big-time prospects coming out of high school and some are scraping and clawing for any opportunity they can find to play at the next level. Some even do so without a scholarship but for South Carolina linebacker Colin Bryant, that is no longer the case.
The Gamecocks released a video on social media that showed footage of the team in a meeting where they are learning about one another and players then stand up in front of the team to reveal the information they learned about their teammate.
At the beginning of the video head coach Shane Beamer pulls wide receiver Mazeo Bennett in the hallway. "I need you to help me on this one," Beamer says to Bennett. "Coach is gonna call on Colin.... Say whatever you learned and then I need you to say and I also just learned from Coach Beamer that you're now on scholarship."
In classic fashion, once Bennett reveals the news to Bryant and the rest of the team the room erupts with applause and excitement.
Bryant started his career at Alabama and then transferred to South Carolina. Now as a redshirt junior of the Gamecocks, Bryant be playing the 2025 college football season with a scholarship to his name. In 2024, Bryant played in all 13 games primarily on special teams.
