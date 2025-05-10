WATCH: South Carolina Quarterback and Wide Receiver Getting Offseason Work In
South Carolina quarterback Cutter Woods and South Carolina wide receiver Donovan Murph are getting offseason reps in.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are getting ready for what they hope is a successful 2025 college football season. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is predicted to have another big season for the Gamecocks and the Gamecocks are expected to compete for a playoff spot.
Two Gamecocks are trying their best to make sure that happens as quarterback Cutter Woods and wide receiver Donovan Murph were seen getting some reps in with one another after being at the “Bridge Builder Excellence Certificate Presentation” by the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame.
Woods is a true freshman quarterback who was part of the 2025 recruiting class. Murph was also part of the 2025 class after reclassing. Woods was rated a three-star prospect, the 38th-best quarterback in the class and the 16th-best player in the state of South Carolina. Murph was rated as a four-star prospect, the 22nd-best wide receiver and the third-best player in the state of South Carolina.
Woods' path to playing time is not as immediate as Murph's potentially could be. The Gamecocks return the likes of Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett and Jared Brown, but they also might Murph to come in and be an immediate contributor. And seeing videos like that are a good sign.
