WATCH: South Carolina's Shane Beamer Preparing for College Baseball Season
South Carolina Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer is getting ready for college baseball season.
College baseball season starts up this weekend as the South Carolina Gamecocks will open their season against Sacred Heart on Friday. In 2024, the Gamecocks made it to the regional round of the postseason but didn't make it any further than that.
This season will be the first year under veteran baseball coach but first year South Carolina head coach Paul Mainieri. The rest of the college baseball world isn't too high on the Gamecocks entering this season, but one thing that is for sure is football head coach Shane Beamer is more than ready for the season to kickoff.
In the video, Beamer can be seen playing wiffle ball with his players with the sights and sounds of South Carolina's 2010 College World Series win over UCLA playing in the background.
Beamer and his team are coming off of a successful season themselves as they made a strong case to be included in the college football playoffs. Perhaps some of their success will now rub off on the baseball team as they look to have an improved year under their new head coach in a loaded conference.
