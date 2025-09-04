Weather Report: South Carolina Gamecocks vs South Carolina State Bulldogs
Here is what to expect for Saturday's weather as the South Carolina Gamecocks host the South Carolina State Bulldogs.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are just days away from their home debut as they prepare for their week two matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. This will be the fourth all-time matchup between these two programs in a series that South Carolina currently leads 3-0.
The Gamecocks are heading into this week's contest fresh off an impressive week one victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta. Carolina's 24-11 victory over the Hokies was enough to catapult the team inside the top 10 rankings for the AP College Football Poll.
With just days to go before the Gamecocks' next matchup, here is what fans making the trip to Columbia should expect from the weather. According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's forecast is expected to be hot, with a high of 91° and a low of 70°. There is also a slight chance of precipitation with 24%.
Luckily for Gamecock fans, Saturday's contest will take place later in the evening, providing fans and players with the opportunity for cooler temperatures. Nevertheless, expect a hot one in Williams-Brice Stadium.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. South Carolina State
- Gameday: Saturday, September 6th. 2025
- Game time: 7:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network+/ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Dave Weinstein (play-by-play) and John Williams (color)
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
