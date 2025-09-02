What Do We Need to See From the South Carolina Gamecocks Against SC State?
After picking up their first win of the season against Virginia Tech, the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to host their first game of the season against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. While the game is certainly not a blockbuster matchup, the Gamecocks will still look to use this game as a tool to improve on the season and compete at a high level. Here are some areas we need to see the Gamecocks improve in against the Bulldogs.
Offensive Line Needs to Dominate
It’s no secret that the Gamecock offensive line did not perform well. LaNorris Sellers was in familiar territory as last season after being sacked four times. To make matters worse, the Gamecock line struggled to create a push and establish a consistent run game. This weekend, they need to assert their dominance and allow their skill players the time to execute plays as well as create holes for their designed run plays to be explosive. The Gamecocks will certainly face some of the best defensive fronts the country has to offer the coming weeks, so it’s paramount that they quickly improve on the protection front.
Passing Attack Needs to be Get Rolling
One of the biggest stories of the offseason was the potential for quarterback LaNorris Sellers to win the Heisman trophy. Despite a blazing first drive that led to a touchdown, showcasing his superhuman ability to break out of sacks, and a dagger 64-yard bomb to Nyck Harbor for a touchdown, Sellers struggled for most of the game to string together a series of completions and had several throws that were inaccurate. Whether it be a product of receivers not getting open or Sellers struggling to read the Virginia Tech defense, there was much to be desired through the air. Hopefully, this weekend will be the moment Sellers and his receivers find their rhythm and get on track.
The Return of the Sack Parade
The Gamecocks had an impressive defensive performance on Saturday as they caused multiple turnovers and kept the Hokies out of the endzone. However, despite having two sacks, the Gamecocks missed several opportunities to bring down quarterback Kyron Drones that ultimately extended several drives. If they continue to miss these opportunities against future opponents this season that have some of the best quarterbacks in the country, they will find themselves playing a lot of “bend-don’t-break” football that keeps immense pressure on the defense. If the Gamecocks are able to improve their angles of pursuit and consistently finish plays, they will be on pace to once again boast arguably the best pass rush in the country.
The Gamecocks will be kicking off against the Bulldogs on Saturday at 7 PM and will be shown on SEC Network+.
