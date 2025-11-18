What Should Gamecock Fans Want to See This Weekend Against Coastal Carolina?
The South Carolina Gamecocks are heading into their matchup this weekend against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with an unexpected 3-7 record. With their conference schedule concluded (finishing 1-6), the Gamecocks have two games remaining against in-state teams to conclude their season.
The Gamecocks greatly outweigh the Chanticleers in terms of talent, which should lead to a contest where the home team is able to impose their will on an inferior opponent. Though there is no bowl game or championship to compete for, Gamecock fans still want to see their team perform well and execute. Here are some areas where fans could find happiness with their Gamecocks.
- A Win- It should go without saying that the Gamecocks want to win this game, but a victory by no means a foregone conclusion. The Gamecocks are on a five-game losing streak and are approaching two months without a win. While Gamecock fans have become accustomed to losses during the season, a loss against the Chanticleers would be unimaginable and could somehow emerge as the team’s worst loss of the season.
- A Dominant Rushing Attack- The Gamecocks aren’t just the worst rushing offense in the SEC, but they also rank in the bottom ten nationally. Luckily, they are facing a Coastal Carolina team that allows the tenth most rushing yards per game nationally. This would be an ideal game for the Gamecocks to dominate on the ground, as they have failed to do so against any opponent this season.
- A Well Called Game from Mike Furrey- It’s no secret that the entire Gamecock offense has struggled, not just the ground attack. Their poor performance led to the dismissal of Mike Shula, who served as offensive coordinator for most of the season. During the first half of last week’s disastrous loss against Texas A&M, Furrey drew up a script of plays that gave an elite A&M defense fits as they totaled 312 yards in the first half. Though the offense stalled out in the second half, Furrey proved he was able to dial up schemes that led the Gamecocks to success. Hopefully, the newly appointed play caller can dial up some end of season magic for the Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks are set to kickoff against the Chanticleers on Saturday at 4:15 PM ET on SEC Network.
