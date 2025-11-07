Todd McShay Suggests South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers May Transfer Following Season's End
Football and NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay made headlines recently after suggesting that South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers could explore his options in the portal in 2026. During a recent segment on his show, McShay hints at one school in particular that has gone after transfer quarterbacks in recent off-seasons. While there has been no indication from Sellers about leaving South Carolina, the comment has sparked speculation about his future with the garnet and black.
Coming into the year, Sellers was being talked about as a potential number one overall pick. A down season may have shifted those thoughts, but he is still very much in first round consideration because of his physical tools that he brings to the quarterback position. However, when talking about this subject, McShay says there are NFL scouts who believe one more year in college would benefit him in his career.
"There's a strong opinion in NFL Scouting circles, he will be back in school next year," McShay said. "That he absolutely needs to for his development to be ready when he's called upon as a first round draft pick. All first round quarterbacks, whether they plan it or not, start in year one."
It doesn't appear that it is just scouts who believe Sellers could come back, but there are those in his camp who are in agreement.
"There are people in his camp who are in agreement, is what I'm told," McShay said.
Usually that would mean great news for Gamecock fans as they would possibly get their star quarterback for one more season, but that may not be the case.
Sellers in the Transfer Portal?
After talking about Sellers returning to college football next fall, McShay pointed out that it may not be where one may think. He does say that he hasn't heard of any tampering, as this is a conversation among scouts, but points to one ACC program who could come in with an offer that Sellers may not be able to refuse.
"This is just scouts talking, there's some programs out there lurking. I promise you no one said a word, but one person started putting the dots together. There is a place in south Florida where they've done a really nice job of handpicking quarterbacks the last two years. Miami is a program I would be very cautious of if I'm Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks program of trying to come in with an offer that is very difficult to refuse," McShay said.
Miami has had success bringing in Washington State's Cam Ward and Georgia's Carson Beck in recent seasons. Sellers may be better than both if Miami is able to land him.
For Gamecock fans this is all speculation as neither Sellers nor those around him have made any public statements on possibly entering the portal or not returning to South Carolina should he forgo the NFL Draft. But in a down season with problems on the offensive side of the ball, the speculation may not end for a while.
