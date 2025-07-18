Where Will Landon Duckworth Commit? Will It Be the South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks are heavily involved for four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth as he’s set to make his announcement on Friday evening. Here’s everything you need to know.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off a 9-win season that would not have come without several massive recruiting wins for Shane Beamer and this coaching staff over the last several years.
As Friday evening approaches, the Gamecocks are entrenched in yet another recruiting battle for an elite, blue-chip prospect in the form of 4-star QB, Landon Duckworth. The Mobile, Alabama native is set to make his college commitment announcement on Friday, July 18th at 6:00 PM EST.
Here’s everything you need to know about where things stand with Duckworth’s recruitment.
Entering the summer, it looked as if Ole Miss were the team to beat for the Alabama native, however, the South Carolina Gamecocks have been a constant in Duckworth’s recruitment from Day one. Even despite the offensive coordinator change, Duckworth told SI this spring that he and coach Beamer and Coach Mike Shula have talks “almost every day.”
As things come down to the decision Friday evening, it’s looking like the Gamecocks will be landing Duckworth’s commitment.
Duckworth lit it up on the gridiron in 2024. He was electric for the Jackson Aggies. Duckworth led the Aggies to a 14-1 record and a state championship as they defeated Cherokee County 69-6 in the state championship game. He finished his junior season with 3,439 yards passing and 39 touchdowns. He also rushed for 648 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had one of his best games this season against Mobile Christian (AL), throwing for 535 yards (season-high) and five touchdowns on a 77% completion percentage. Duckworth has improved every year he has been a starter, showcasing his potential generational talent as a quarterback.
