Why Vanderbilt is a Must-Win Game for the South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks are getting ready for their conference opener against the Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend. While it is the first of many, Saturday feels like a must-win game for the Gamecocks.
A major talking point this offseason for South Carolina was they were a talented team, especially with the return of quarterback LaNorris Sellers, but the schedule isn't exactly friendly.
South Carolina will play at LSU, Oklahoma at home, Alabama at home, Ole Miss on the road and Texas A&M on the road in consecutive weeks. Playoff teams, at the very worst, can be 10-2 which is why Saturday feels like a must-win football game for the Gamecocks, on top of closing the season against Clemson.
That's not to say South Carolina is guaranteed to lose two games in the stretch of the schedule, but it would be a lot more comforting to know you have a two game leash. A loss against the Commodores would put South Carolina in a very tough position.
The good news for South Carolina is they handled business against Vanderbilt on the road last season. This time they get them at home in Williams-Brice Stadium, which should certainly play a factor in the matchup.
Kickoff for Saturday is set for 7:45 PM ET and will be broadcasted on SEC Network. Following Saturday's game, South Carolina will then prepare for a road trip against the Missouri Tigers before they come back home to play the Kentucky Wildcats.
