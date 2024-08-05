Xavier Legette Leaves Training Camp With Injury, Expected to Return
Former South Carolina Gamecock Xavier Legette left the Carolina Panthers training camp with a lower leg injury but is expected to return.
Former South Carolina Gamecock Xavier Legette has been working through training camp with the Carolina Panthers this offseason after the organization selected him in the first round of this year's draft. The Panthers were looking to add more offensive weapons to the roster for quarterback Bryce Young to work with and landed on Legette. On Sunday though, Legette left the practice field after suffering a lower leg injury, but the former Gamecock is expected to make a return soon.
Ian Rapoport reported Sunday evening that the X-Rays were negative for Legette and that an MRI would be conducted to ensure the rookie wide receiver is completely healthy and is ready to make a return. Legette also missed time earlier in the year due to a hamstring injury but this lower body injury is not related to that.
Outside of his injury, Legette has been impressive with the Panthers thus far. He is expected to be an immediate contributor for the organization this season after having a stellar end to his college career in 2023. This past season, Legette finished with 71 receptions, 1,255 receiving yards and and seven touchdowns. Legette had over 900 more receiving yards for the Gamecocks than the next leading receiver for the program. He's a player that is used to carrying the load on offense and the Panthers might rely on him to play a similar role this season.
