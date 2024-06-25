Former Clemson Outfielder Nathan Hall Commits to South Carolina
Nathan Hall is trading one side of a hot rivalry for another as he makes his move down south from Clemson to South Carolina. Late Monday night, in an announcement via his twitter account, Hall officially commited to play for the Gamecocks.
As a freshman in 2022, Hall had a promising start to his Tiger career. Playing in 39 games, he averaged .243 at the plate with one homer, 12 RBIs, and a .321 on base percentage. This past season as a sophomore, Hall saw his number of game dwindle down to 12 while hitting ,227 at the plate. Defensively he had no errors this past year.
Hall orinigally committed to Clemson in the class of 2022 as the 11th ranked player in South Carolina and the third overall outfielder in the state. He will have two more years of eligibility with the Gamecocks.
This move should make the rivalry with the Tigers even more intense next season. Not that the rivalry needed any more juice as the two have battled for state supremacy across all sports. As Paul Mainieri continues to retool his new roster in Columbia, a player like Hall will have his opportunity to shine in a new place and even take revenge on his former squad.
