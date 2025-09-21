Former Gamecock A'ja Wilson Is Named WNBA MVP for the Fourth Time
For the fourth time in her illustrious career, Las Vegas Aces star, and former South Carolina Gamecock, A'ja Wilson is named WNBA MVP.
Wilson picks up the award after averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals this season. Her play helped lead the Aces to a 30-14 record and the second seed in the Western Conference. The Aces being the semi-finals on Sunday against the Indiana Fever with a chance to get back to the WNBA Finals.
The former Gamecock star has been a dominant force in both the collegiate and professional game ever since stepping onto the court. Wilson helped deliver South Carolina's first ever national championship in 2017 and later became the program's first number one pick.
Since entering the league, Wilson is a four time league MVP, two time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, six All-Star appearances and being named the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year twice. She's also won gold twice with team USA.
It's been a big year for Wilson who also announced her shoe line with Nike back in May. Her number was also retired with South Carolina back in February.
