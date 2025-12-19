Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Transfer Portal Tracker: Updated Look at Who Has Entered the Portal

While the portal window isn't officially open for two more weeks, several Gamecocks have made their transfer decisions known. Who is leaving and what positions could Shane Beamer and company go after once the portal does open?
Alex Joyce|
Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer leads his team onto the field during the Gamecocks 2001 entrance before their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer leads his team onto the field during the Gamecocks 2001 entrance before their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

With the 2025 season over, early signing day passing, and coaching hires now out of the way, South Carolina can now turn their focus to the transfer portal. Head coach Shane Beamer's roster continues to be fluid at the moment as several Gamecocks have announced their intentions to enter the college football transfer portal. With player movement going into full gear across the country, keeping track of who is going is just as important as who may be coming down the line. Here's an updated look at which Gamecocks have announced their transfer decision and what the team may do going forward.

While players can announce their intentions to leave the program, the transfer portal won't officially until Jan. 2 and will remain open until Jan. 16. As a remainder, with new rules being sent down in 2025, this will be the only open window for the transfer portal as the spring window has been canceled.

Where Things Stand

Brian Rowe J
Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) runs the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Eight Gamecocks have announced their intentions of moving on from Columbia so far. Those names include wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr., offensive lineman Nick Sharpe, tight end Michael Smith, offensive lineman Trovon Baugh, defensive lineman Zavion Hardy, kicker Peyton Argent, offensive lineman Mac Walters, and linebacker Jaron Willis.

Rowe Jr. is not only the most recent Gamecock to enter the portal, he's likely the most surprising addition as well. As a true freshman this season, he carved a nice role as he finished with 19 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. His 149 yards were second among freshmen on the team. Outside of Rowe Jr., the offensive line depth has taken a hit, but it is an area the team is looking at upgrading for next season, which leads to the next point.

Offensive line, defensive line, receiver, tight end, and running back are the top five biggest needs for this team in the portal. Getting Sellers back was a big deal last week, but in order for the offense to improve he must be protected, something the team struggled with all of 2025. Expect the Gamecocks to add several players once the portal opens.

Tune in right here on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all the latest transfer portal news for your Gamecocks.

