Former Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler Makes His Claim to be New Orleans' Week One Starter
As one the more key position battles in the NFL takes place in the NFC South Spencer Rattler, former South Carolina quarterback, performs well in the Saints second preseason game against Jacksonville.
The race for the Saints starting quarterback position began in the offseason with three guys and now just appears to be a two-horse race with Rattler and Shough. Last week, Rattler got the start against the Los Angeles Chargers with Shough coming in off the bench. This weekend New Orleans switched this up with Rattler coming in second and he performed well.
Rattler got the ball in the second half down 17-3 and led the Saints on quite the come back. With :24 seconds left in the fourth quarter, down 17-9, Rattler delivered a 20-yard pass to Dante Pettis to bring New Orleans within two points. Needing a two point conversion to tie the game, Rattler scrambled from the pocket, runs right, and finds the endzone to tie the game.
The second year quarterback out of South Carolina finished the day completing 18 of his 24 passes (75 percent) for one touchdown and one interception. He also showed off the mobility by picking up 19 yards on three carries.
The battle between Rattler and Shough (9/12 for 66 yards against Jacksonville) likely comes to an end this week as the team heads into the final week of the preseason before week one begins. In a close race, Rattler's experience and mobility could be what wins him the job this season.
