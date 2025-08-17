Former Gamecock QB Spencer Rattler Makes His Claim to be New Orleans' Week One Starter

Spencer Rattler just led the Saints 82 yards for the comeback TD to tie it late.



Normally this would’ve gone to OT, but in preseason it ends there. Jacksonville still got into field goal range, but Jonas Sanker’s interception sealed it.



82-YARD DRIVE

GAME-TYING TD

