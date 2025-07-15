Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecocks' LHP Matthew Becker Heads to Minnesota in the 2025 MLB Draft

Alex Joyce

South Carolina senior Matthew Becker (29) pitches to Clemson during the bottom of the first inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, February 28, 2025.
The Minnesota Twins select South Carolina right handed pitcher Matthew Becker with the 569th pick in the 19th round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Becker spent all four years of his collegiate career with South Carolina. He mad 79 appearances on the mound with 26 starts. Becker finished 14-13 in the win-loss column for his career in the Garnet and Black. He also posted a 5.77 ERA, with 64 strikeouts, and 23 walks, in 47.1 innings pitched.

Of their 21 picks in this year's draft, the Minnesota Twins selected 13 pitchers, including Becker. Below is a list of the selections made by the Twins in the 2025 MLB Draft:

1. SS Marek Houston (1st round)
2. P Riley Quick (CB-A)
3. SS Quentin Young (2nd round)
4. P James Ellwanger (3rd round)
5. P Jason Reitz (4th round)
6. P Matt Barr (5th round)
7. SS Bruin Agbayani (6th round)
8. OF Jacob McCombs (7th round)
9. 3B Ryan Sprock (8th round)
10. P Justin Mitrovich (9th round)
11. SS Shai Robinson (10th round)
12. 2B Ryan Daniels (11th round)
13. P Kolten Smith (12th round)
14. P Callan Fang (13th round)
15. P Merit Jones (14th round)
16. P Reed Moring (15th round)
17. P Jonathan Stevens (16th round)
18. 3B JP Smith II (17th round)
19. P Matthew Dalquist (18th round)
20. P Matthew Becker (19th round)
21. P Michael Hilker (20th round)

Becker is the fourth and final Gamecock that has come off the board in the 20 rounds of the MLB Draft.

