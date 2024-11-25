Fort Myers Tipoff: South Carolina vs Xavier Preview
South Carolina is set to take on Xavier at Suncoast Credit Union Arena for the Fort Myers Tip-Off at 8:30 pm (ET).
The (3-2) Gamecocks enter the matchup fresh off a 84-72 home win over Mercer. Xavier comes in undefeated and ranked inside the top 25. The Muskateers are 5.5-point favorites currently on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Xavier has won four out of five games by 10 or more points. Averaging 84.2 points per game, the offense is led by junior guard Ryan Conwell. Conwell has scored 18.2 points per game on .519/.526/.882 shooting splits. The Muskateers do most of their damage offensively inside the arc, but shooting over 43 percent, they are also dangerous from three.
South Carolina will have to count on Collins Murray-Boyles to get the offense going against a Xavier team that gives up 64.2 points per game defensively. Murray-Boyles leads the Gamecocks with 15.8 points per game, shooting 60 percent from the floor and three point line.
This is the second ever meeting between the two schools with Xavier getting a 20-point victory over South Carolina on December 19, 1941. Fox Sports 1's Jeff Levering and Donny Marshall are set to be on the call. South Carolina will play Michigan or Virginia Tech depending on how each team's outcome.
