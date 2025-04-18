Four-star Receiver Gordon Sellars Commits to the Clemson Tigers Over South Carolina
Four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars out of Providence Day School chooses in-state rival Clemson Tigers over South Carolina, Michigan, and Ohio State.
Gamecocks will look to pivot in the 2026 class as they lose out on Charlotte receiver Gordon Sellars. The 6-foot-2 and 180 pound receiver chose the Tigers after an unofficial visit to South Carolina over the weekend.
Sellars has four official visits set this summer with Clemson (May 30), South Carolina (June 6), Georgia (June 13), and Michigan (June 20).
Currently the Gamecocks are still in search of their first wide receiver commit of the 2026 class. Three-star tight end Jamel Howse out of Newberry, South Carolina is the only pass catcher in the class so far.
South Carolina's 2026 Recruits
CB J'Zavien Currence
OT Zyon Guiles
Edge Keenan Britt
TE Jamel Howse
IOL Anthoy Baxter
While the recruitment isn't over yet, South Carolina still has other options at the position which includes Ryan Mosley out of Carrolton, Georgia.
