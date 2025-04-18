Beau Atkinson a Fit With the South Carolina Gamecocks?

Gamecock Digest

Is Beau Atkinson a fit for the South Carolina Gamecocks?

Alex Joyce

Nov 4, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Campbell Fighting Camels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Beau Atkinson (12) pressures in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Former North Carolina Tar Heel EDGE Beau Atkinson entered the transfer portal this week, so could there be potential for the South Carolina Gamecocks to land him?

There have been some reports that Atkinson scheduled a zoom meeting with South Carolina, but nothing appeared to be official just yet. However, Atkinson does fit the mold and is the type of player the Gamecocks could target during the spring transfer portal window.

Beau Atkinson is listed as the top edge rusher available in the transfer portal in On3's rankings, fifth overall. The 6-foot-6 and 240 pound edge has been a hot commodity in the transfer portal since entering on Wednesday.

Last season with the Tar Heels, Atkinson finished with 7.5 sacks to go along with 12 tackles for loss. Landing his services to pair with star sophomore Dylan Stewart would go a long way in soldifying the Gamecocks' pass rush for 2025. And South Carolina has a big card to play in his recruitment.

During the 2024 transfer cycle, South Carolina added an edge from Georgia Tech by the name of Kyle Kennard who would go on to have a monster season in 2024. His play earned him several end of the year awards and landed him on the radar of several NFL teams for the upcoming draft.

The Gamecocks defensive staff will be able to show proven development between Kennard and Stewart. This recruitment will be a hard fought battle as several teams, including Georgia and Ohio State, are trying to earn the talented defenders' services.

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

