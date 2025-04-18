Beau Atkinson a Fit With the South Carolina Gamecocks?
Former North Carolina Tar Heel EDGE Beau Atkinson entered the transfer portal this week, so could there be potential for the South Carolina Gamecocks to land him?
There have been some reports that Atkinson scheduled a zoom meeting with South Carolina, but nothing appeared to be official just yet. However, Atkinson does fit the mold and is the type of player the Gamecocks could target during the spring transfer portal window.
Beau Atkinson is listed as the top edge rusher available in the transfer portal in On3's rankings, fifth overall. The 6-foot-6 and 240 pound edge has been a hot commodity in the transfer portal since entering on Wednesday.
Last season with the Tar Heels, Atkinson finished with 7.5 sacks to go along with 12 tackles for loss. Landing his services to pair with star sophomore Dylan Stewart would go a long way in soldifying the Gamecocks' pass rush for 2025. And South Carolina has a big card to play in his recruitment.
During the 2024 transfer cycle, South Carolina added an edge from Georgia Tech by the name of Kyle Kennard who would go on to have a monster season in 2024. His play earned him several end of the year awards and landed him on the radar of several NFL teams for the upcoming draft.
The Gamecocks defensive staff will be able to show proven development between Kennard and Stewart. This recruitment will be a hard fought battle as several teams, including Georgia and Ohio State, are trying to earn the talented defenders' services.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: