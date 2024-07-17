Gamecock Digest

Four-Star Safety Kendall Daniels Jr. Sets Commitment Date

With a top 3 of South Carolina, Clemson, and Virginia Tech, who will land Daniels' services?

Alex Joyce

A South Carolina Gamecocks helmet is shown during a media press conference Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Friday the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on host South Carolina Gamecocks in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Players also met with teens and children battling a life-threatening illness, associated with the local wish-granting organization, \"Dreams Come True.\" Jki 122922 Final Gator Bowl Pcs 37 / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA

Four-star safety Kendall Daniels Jr. announces he is ready to make his college decision. Daniels will choose between his top three schools of South Carolina, Clemson, and Viriginia Tech.

The 6-foot-3 and 195 pound defender out of Norfolk, Virginia is a hard hitting, experienced deep safety for the Maury High Commodores. He excels as a tone setter for his defense, while also having the requisite ball skills to threaten any opposing passing attack.

Daniels helped Maury High accomplish an undefeated (15-0) season last year. He and his fellow Commodores are set to begin defending their title in September against the Wise Pumas.

Currently Daniels is predicted to land with South Carolina and would be a great addition to the safety class for 2025. He would join three-star Demarcus Leach as the only safeties in the class.

Gamecock fans will hope early August is kind to them as Daniels joins Jaylen Gilchrist, August 3, as high priority targets set to make their college decisions. Adding both talented players will likely see South Carolina's class move back into the top 25.

