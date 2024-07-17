Four-Star Safety Kendall Daniels Jr. Sets Commitment Date
Four-star safety Kendall Daniels Jr. announces he is ready to make his college decision. Daniels will choose between his top three schools of South Carolina, Clemson, and Viriginia Tech.
The 6-foot-3 and 195 pound defender out of Norfolk, Virginia is a hard hitting, experienced deep safety for the Maury High Commodores. He excels as a tone setter for his defense, while also having the requisite ball skills to threaten any opposing passing attack.
Daniels helped Maury High accomplish an undefeated (15-0) season last year. He and his fellow Commodores are set to begin defending their title in September against the Wise Pumas.
Currently Daniels is predicted to land with South Carolina and would be a great addition to the safety class for 2025. He would join three-star Demarcus Leach as the only safeties in the class.
Gamecock fans will hope early August is kind to them as Daniels joins Jaylen Gilchrist, August 3, as high priority targets set to make their college decisions. Adding both talented players will likely see South Carolina's class move back into the top 25.
