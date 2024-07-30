Four Star TE set to visit South Carolina
South Carolina is set to host one of the nation's best TE prospects in the 2025 class. With just one TE commit in the 2025 class, three-star Preston Douglas, the Gamecocks would like to add to that room before it's all said and done.
Mikkel Skinner is a four-star TE from Riverside High School in Greer, South Carolina and the second best ranked player in the state. Skinner is a multi-sport athlete who excels on the field, track, and basketball court.
Last season at Riverside, Skinner saw action at WR and RB for the Warriors. He hauled in 44 passes for 651 yards and 10 TDs, while also carrying the ball 68 times for 588 yards and 5 TDs.
On the court, Skinner helped lead the Warriors to a state title game appearance in the 2023 season. In the semifinal, he scored 11 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and blocked 5 shots on his way to earning All-Region honors. Skinner also shows off his impressive speed on the track by clocking a 23.78 in the 200m dash.
While playing at RB and WR in high school, Skinner projects as a TE going forward. His size (6-foot-3.5 and 220 pounds) and speed will help him create mismatches on LBs and safeties at the next level.
Today's visit is a huge opportunity for the Gamecocks. Currently, Skinner is committed to play for the Cincinnati Bearcats and if South Carolina wants to earn his signature in December, they'll have to set themselves apart.
You Might Also Like:
- A'ja Wilson Leads Team USA to a Win Against Japan
- South Carolina's Dowell Loggains is "Excited" About Next Season
- Jeff Crane Returns to South Carolina as Senior Deputy Director of Athletics
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!