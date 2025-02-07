Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Announce Opening Day Starter Against Sacred Heart

Alex Joyce

Gamecocks pitcher James Hicks (34) was back out to the mound against Florida in Game 1 of NCAA Super Regionals, Friday, June 9, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida.Florida beat the Gamecocks 5-4. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023
First pitch of the South Carolina Gamecocks season, under new head coach Paul Mainieri, is set to be thrown in just over a week against Sacred Heart. As we inch closer and closer to the start of the Collegiate Baseball season, the Gamecocks have announced who their starter for opening day on the mound would be.

Senior right hander Dylan Eskew will take the ball for the first opening day starter of Mainieri's Gamecocks career. In 2024, Eskew made 19 appearances (15 starts) posting a 4.60 ERA, 40 strikeouts, a .240 opponent batting average, and three wins.

The team's leading ERA guy in 2024 will open the 2025 season with a lot of anticipation surrounding South Carolina. Some pundits believe this will be a down year for the Gamecocks, while Mainieri believes his team is ready for the moment.

First pitch is set for 4:00 pm on Friday February 14 from Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina. Eskew will be followed by fellow Senior Matthew Becker for game two of the series, with no starter announced for game three.

Published
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.