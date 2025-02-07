Gamecocks Announce Opening Day Starter Against Sacred Heart
First pitch of the South Carolina Gamecocks season, under new head coach Paul Mainieri, is set to be thrown in just over a week against Sacred Heart. As we inch closer and closer to the start of the Collegiate Baseball season, the Gamecocks have announced who their starter for opening day on the mound would be.
Senior right hander Dylan Eskew will take the ball for the first opening day starter of Mainieri's Gamecocks career. In 2024, Eskew made 19 appearances (15 starts) posting a 4.60 ERA, 40 strikeouts, a .240 opponent batting average, and three wins.
The team's leading ERA guy in 2024 will open the 2025 season with a lot of anticipation surrounding South Carolina. Some pundits believe this will be a down year for the Gamecocks, while Mainieri believes his team is ready for the moment.
First pitch is set for 4:00 pm on Friday February 14 from Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina. Eskew will be followed by fellow Senior Matthew Becker for game two of the series, with no starter announced for game three.
