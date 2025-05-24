Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Baseball Loses Another to the Transfer Portal

Infielder Cayden Gaskin enters the transfer portal.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks' Cayden Gaskin (11) hits the ball as the Auburn Tigers take on South Carolina Gamecocks at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
South Carolina baseball loses its second player to the transfer portal on Saturday as infielder Cayden Gaskin announces his plans to leav Columbia via his X account.

After the announcement from catcher Ryan Bakes on Thursday, Gaskin is the latest Gamecock to enter the portal. Gaskin was one of the first players to commit to South Carolina out of last year's portal, coming over from Northwest Florida. Expectations were high as Gaskin earned the 2024 Panhandle Player of the Year, but ultimately things didn't work out in Columbia.

The right handed batter had a great year in 2024 with a .403 batting average, seven home runs, 59 RBIs, and adding 41 stolen bags on the basepath. He earned third team All-American honors from the NJCAA and All-Panhandle Conference first team recognition that season.

In 2025, he appeared in 20 games for the Gamecocks. Gaskin had a .276 batting average (8-29) at the plate this season with 7 RBIs and a home run. His best offensive performance came against Kentucky on Apr 27 where he finished 2-3 at the plate.

While Gaskin looks for his final collegiate baseball home, South Carolina will look to overhaul its roster for the second year in a row.Paul Mainieri and his staff will enter year two hoping to turn things around from a down season in 2025.

