Gamecocks Baseball Signee Projected to be Selected in the First Round of MLB Draft
Sunday will be a dream night for many MLB Draft prospects as they see their hard work finally pay off. At 7:00 pm (ET) in Fort Worth, Texas the Cleveland Guadians will officially be on the clock as the MLB Draft gets underway.
South Carolina has several players looking to hear their names called over the course of the three day draft. Two prospects, All-American Cole Messina and signee PJ Morlando, expect to hear their names come off the board early on Sunday.
ESPN's MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel released mock draft 3.0 Friday morning with PJ Morlando heading to the Philadelphia Phillies at pick 27.
"I'm hearing mostly power arms and power bats at this pick (Morlando mentioned the most), but the Phillies are subject to what happens to get to this pick, like the other teams in the area," McDaniel said.
He also mentions the Phillies could potentially grab all-star catcher J.T. Realmuto's replacement for the future.
PJ Morlando was the number one overall recruit in the 2024 class. The star OF/1B was the top hitter in the class, showcasing his power bat with elite bat speed for the 18 year old.
Morlando was a big get for the Gamecocks in the 2024 class. Now he will have to make a decision to pursue his dreams at the MLB level, or head to Columbia to perhaps move up future draft boards under the tutelage of new head coach Paul Mainieri.
