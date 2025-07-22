Gamecocks Football Positional Breakdowns: EDGE
As we mentioned in yesterday's defensive back breakdowns, the success of South Carolina's defense hinges on the play of the defensive line this fall. A top five finish in sacks once again isn't out of the question for a group that features one of the best defenders in the country.
Star Power
Beginning with the guy in the cover photo, South Carolina trots out one of the best, if not the best, edge defenders in the country this fall in true sophomore Dylan Stewart. Last season Stewart burst onto the scene as a true freshman. The freshman All-American was credited with 23 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
The former five star out of Washington, D.C., more than lived up to the hype, as seen in the video below early on against Kentucky. Those in and around the conference expect big things this fall from Stewart, as shown by his preseason All-SEC first team selection.
The Rest of the Pack
Senior Bryan Thomas Jr figures to play a big role on the opposite side of Stewart. He appeared in 12 games last season behind Stewart and 2024 SEC sacks leader Kyle Kennard. Thomas Jr. was credited with 23 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Behind Thomas are some talented and intriguing players who will get every opportunity to make an impact this fall. Desmond Umeozulu, transfer Demon Clowney, transfer Jaylen Brown, true freshman Jaquavious Dodd, Jatius Geer, transfer George Wilson, and true freshman Anthony Addison all provide defensive coordinator Clayton White with tools to stop opposing offenses this season.
The Gamecocks finished second in the SEC last fall in sacks. While 41 sacks may be a little high, the team still has the talent in the room to be one of the better units in the conference in 2025.
