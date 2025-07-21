Gamecocks Football Positional Breakdowns: Defensive Backs
With talented players like Nick Emmanwori and O'Donnell Fortune off to the NFL from last year's squad, who will step up this fall for South Carolina in the back half of the defense?
While certainly not an easy task to replace guys like Emmanwori and Fortune, South Carolina does have a lot of talent returning in the defensive backs room this fall.
Safeties
DQ Smith is a strong veteran presence from the safety spot. Coming into his fourth season with the team, Smith has started over 30 games as a safety and nickel corner in his Gamecocks career. He will be expected to be one of the louder voices in the defensive room this fall.
Peyton Williams appears to be the leader in the race for the safety spot next to Smith. He enters year four with South Carolina this fall, appearing in 16 games with one start. Williams made his first career start against Vanderbilt last season. He responded with career-high seven tackles and a pair of PBUs in that contest.
Outside Corners
Judge Collier returns to man his starting corner back spot this fall. Collier started in all 13 games last season and earned second team All-SEC honors according to College Football Nation. He led the team in 2024 with eight pass breakups.
NC State transfer Brandon Cisse is battling to take over the starting corner position opposite Collier. Cisse is in his first year with the Gamecocks after appearing in 22 games in two seasons with the Wolfpack. He has already made an impact since joining the team this offseason as he earned newcomer of the Spring honors for the defense and co-Newcomer of the Spring accolades for special teams. Vacair Swain and Myles Norwood are others who are pushing Cisse for playing time this fall.
Nickel
Jalon Kilgore returns to Columbia, bringing starting experience at the nickel spot. Kilgore is a former All-SEC and freshman All-American recipient who has appeared in all 25 games for South Carolina in his career thus far. He is a versatile defender capable at making plays at his nickel spot and covering safety as well.
The back half of South Carolina's defense should be strong once again this fall. If they can get a similar dominant defensive line performance (more on this tomorrow) as they did last season, defensive coordinator Clayton White could have one of the better units in the country in 2025.
