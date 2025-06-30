Gamecocks Forward Joyce Edwards Showing Out in FIBA Women's Americup
The FIBA Women's Americup is underway and South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards is shining through the first two games of the tournament.
Team USA is 2-0 so far in the tournament with dominant wins over Chile and Columbia. In game one the United States defeated host country Chile by a score of 108-47, Edwards notched 19 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block in the game. She scored six straight points coming out of the half and 10 points total in the period.
In game two against Columbia, a game which saw the United States win 80-43, Edwards finished with 13 points, nine board, an assist, a steal, and a block on the evening. She scored nine of her 13 points in the second quarter alone.
Edwards and Team USA will be back in action tonight at 8:10 pm (ET) against Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico is 1-1 in group play so far in the Americup and coming off a three point win over Columbia.
Two other Gamecocks are also representing their respective countries as Kamilla Cardoso and Ayla McDowell are playing for Brazil in the tournament. Cardoso, listed as Kamilla Silva on the Brazil team profile, has been a force for her country. She leads the team in points (19 per game), rebounds (11 per game), and assists (four per game). McDowell has yet to appear so far.
You can catch Silva and McDowell on June 30 at 2:10 pm (ET) against Group A's leader, Canada.
