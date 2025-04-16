Gamecocks Lose Commitment From Top Portal Player
Tough news Wednesday morning for the South Carolina men's basketball program as one of the top transfer targets, Treysen Eaglestaff, has announced his decommitment from the team.
North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff was one of the top 30 overall players in the portal when the Gamecocks grabbed him from Grand Forks. He now re-enters the portal as one of the top options available.
Speaking to Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68, a basketball media company, Eaglestaff said it was a "difficult decision" but ultimately this was the best choice for his future. Eaglestaff is expected to have a lot of suitors, but it is unclear if there is a leader in the pack for his services.
This takes the Gamecocks' transfer portal class down to four players at the moment. Center Christ Essandoko, guard Meechie Johnson, wing Kobe Knox, and power forward Elijah Strong round out the list of portal additions minus Eaglestaff.
Eaglestaff brought a scoring presence to the offense that desparately need offensive production. Combine this with the loss of Collin Murray-Broyles to the NBA, South Carolina will have to pivot fast to add more offense to the roster.
