Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Lose Commitment From Top Portal Player

Treysen Eaglestaff, who joined the Gamecocks earlier this month, is now back in the portal on Wednesday.

Alex Joyce

Nov 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) dribbles against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ben Krikke (23) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) dribbles against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ben Krikke (23) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Tough news Wednesday morning for the South Carolina men's basketball program as one of the top transfer targets, Treysen Eaglestaff, has announced his decommitment from the team.

North Dakota guard Treysen Eaglestaff was one of the top 30 overall players in the portal when the Gamecocks grabbed him from Grand Forks. He now re-enters the portal as one of the top options available.

Speaking to Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68, a basketball media company, Eaglestaff said it was a "difficult decision" but ultimately this was the best choice for his future. Eaglestaff is expected to have a lot of suitors, but it is unclear if there is a leader in the pack for his services.

This takes the Gamecocks' transfer portal class down to four players at the moment. Center Christ Essandoko, guard Meechie Johnson, wing Kobe Knox, and power forward Elijah Strong round out the list of portal additions minus Eaglestaff.

Eaglestaff brought a scoring presence to the offense that desparately need offensive production. Combine this with the loss of Collin Murray-Broyles to the NBA, South Carolina will have to pivot fast to add more offense to the roster.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.