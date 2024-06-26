Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Offer Top 20 QB Dereon Coleman

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to the officials about the official time on the clock during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 94
South Carolina extends an offer to three-star QB Dereon Coleman out of Orlando, FL. The Gamecocks are the latest SEC squad to offer the talented passer.

Last season for the Fightin' Tigers, Coleman led the team to a double digit win season after putting up 2,236 yards, completing 63.4% of his passes, with 16 TDs, and 6 INTs. Coleman offers a ton of upside with an electric arm and quick release. He added 247 yards on the ground with 4 TDs.

On the field, Coleman shows off the arm by throwing to all three levels of the field and can fit footballs into tight windows. He also shows the ability to be an effective touch passer, making his passing game well rounded. With just one season of starts under his belt, Coleman figures to get better and better as time goes on.

With the finishing touches being added to the 2025 class, Shane Beamer and company are going after their QB of the future in 2026.

Alex Joyce

