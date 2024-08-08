Gamecock Digest

Gilber Edmond Talks the Development of Key Freshmen; How the Edge Room Will Look

Alex Joyce

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) is hit as he passes by South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Gilber Edmond (8) and South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back DQ Smith (27) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
It's not everyday that you see a player transfer from one university, and then transfer back the following year. This is the case however for South Carolina edge Gilber Edmond who returned this offseason to Columbia after making a stop in Tallahassee last fall.

The redshirt senior is very familiar with the Gamecocks staff after spending his first three seasons with the team before transferring. His return is an added boost to the edge room as a whole and should give fourth year defensive coordinator, Clayton White, another weapon to use.

"In Coach [Clayton] White's defense, the edge guys, are put in a lot of positions to make a lot of plays and use our athleticism," Edmond said. "Whenever you have a bunch of guys that have the athleticism that we do, it makes for a perfect match."

The defense has also seen a ton of talent enter the edge room since Edmond's return. Most notably, 2024 five-star Dylan Stewart has drawn raves from the coaching staff and players so far this offseason. Edmond details what he's seen so far from the star freshman.

"Being an older guy and seeing a guy like Dylan, the first thing that pops out is his God given ability with his speed and athleticism," Edmond said. "That's a big part of the position that we play. I feel like he'll be a very special player."

Stewart isn't the only talented freshman competing for reps this fall. On the other side of the ball, highly touted offensive lineman, Josiah Thompson, has had his fair share of battles with Edmond. He talks about what it's been like facing him so far.

"Josiah is a good guy to compete against," Edmond said. "It's iron sharpens iron. He's a young guy, but he has a bunch of potential. It's been exciting to go against him."

The defense is expected to take a big leap after last season's late success. Edmond's leadership in the defensive room can be a catalyst going forward.

