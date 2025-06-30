Gamecocks Reliever Ashton Crowther Enters the Transfer Portal
South Carolina left handed reliever Ashton Crowther is the latest Gamecock to enter the transfer portal. Crowther announced the move via his X account on Monday.
Crowther is the 18th Gamecock to enter the transfer portal since it opened on June 2. He will be looking for the third team of his collegiate career after spending two seasons with Miami and one with South Carolina.
The 6-foot-3 and 220 pound left hander out of Miami, Florida, joined South Carolina out of the transfer portal prior to the 2025 season. He appeared in 19 games in 2025, making two starts. He finished with a 2-2 record, 4.38 ERA, a save, with 28 strikeouts in 37 innings.
His best performance during SEC play came on Apr 26 against the Kentucky Wildcats. On that day, he struck out four batters in 2.2 hitless innings in a win. Crowther thanked Gamecock nation and is excited for what is to come.
Crowther joins pitcher Jarvis Evans Jr., pitcher Jackson Soucie, infielder Henry Kaczmar, pitcher Brendan Sweeney, pitcher Ryder Garino, catcher Max Kaufer, pitcher Eli Jerzembeck, pitcher Tyler Pitzer, infielder (INF) Nolan Nawrocki, pitcher Eddie Copper III, OF/DH Jase Woita, INF Will Tippett, pitcher Wyatt Evans, pitcher Roman Kimball, outfielder (OF) Tyler June, and INF Cayden Gasken, and catcher Ryan Bakes.
