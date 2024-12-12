South Carolina Gamecocks Schedule Release: Early Look at Key Opponents
The South Carolina Gamecocks announced their full 2025 schedule on Wednesday. With one more game in the 2024 season left to go, it's never too early to talk about future opponents.
The SEC slate for South Carolina did not change outside of flipping home and away games. For example, South Carolina is set to play Alabama in 2025, but this time the Crimson Tide will have to travel to Columbia. In their out of conference schedule, in-state rival Clemson remains, however a new ACC foe is coming to challenge South Carolina in Atlanta. Here's an early look at those key opponents:
Virginia Tech - In Atlanta
South Carolina opens 2025 in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game against the ACC's Virginia Tech Hokies. South Carolina and Virginia Tech have played 20 times with the Gamecocks holding an 11-7-2 record. This is the first time South Carolina has played in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.
At Missouri
South Carolina defeated Missouri in a thriller for the Mayor's Cup this season. The win marked the first in Shane Beamer's tenure. Now the Gamecocks will look to win back to back games against Missouri for the first time since 2017-2018.
Home vs Alabama
It was a game South Caorlina nearly pulled off on the road, but came up just short in the game's final moments. This time the Gamecocks get a second crack at the Tide, but get it in front of a rowdy crowd in Columbia. South Carolina will look to defeat Alabama for the first time since 2010.
At Ole Miss
October 5's game against Ole Miss was the only time this season where the Gamecocks were defeated by double digits. The Rebels came in and dominated a Gamecocks team fresh off a bye. South Carolina has an opportunity to flip that in Oxford.
Home vs Clemson
Arguably the biggest game of the year, every year, for the Gamecocks. They are fresh off a 17-14 win on the road over Clemson this season. What South Carolina hasn't done is win this game at home during the Shane Beamer era. Both teams should be highly ranked once again heading into rivalry week.
