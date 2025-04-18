Gamecock Digest

Garnet vs Black Spring Game Live Updates

Kickoff for the annual Garnet vs Black spring game will be at 7:30 pm (ET) on Friday Aril 18.

Alex Joyce

The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. The players react to the end of the game.
The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. The players react to the end of the game. / ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

The annual Garnet and Black South Carolina Gamecocks spring game is officially here as kickoff is set for 7:30 pm (ET) on Friday.

South Carolina, like many teams around the country, is choosing not to televise its spring game this year. Fans will have to either attend the event for free or listen on 107.5 The Game in the Midlands. This will be the only opportunity fans will get to see their team live before the start of the 2025 season.

This year the Gamecocks got creative for their upcoming spring game. Instead of matching up the roster based on the depth chart, South Carolina held a mini draft where coaches selected players for their respective teams.

Tune in below for live updates on the spring game throughout the day.

Live Updates:

The Gamecocks' social team releases the rosters for the Garnett and Black game.

Below is the event's schedule.

Published
