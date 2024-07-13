A Quartet of Former Gamecocks are Set to Show Out in the Paris Olympics
Every four years athletes from around the world get the honor to compete for their home nation in the Olympics. This time is no different, but the Paris Olympics give Gamecock fans a little more to cheer for.
Four former Gamecocks are set to compete at the Paris Olympics. Two athletes come from the basketball court, while the last two star on the track and soccer field.
A'ja Wilson will join Team USA basketball in her second go around after winning gold in the Tokyo Olympics back in 2021. After leading the way for the team in 2021, Wilson, one of the WNBA's very best, is set to be the focal point for the squad. Team USA will look to grab their eighth straight gold medal in basketball.
Fellow WNBA player and former Gamecock star, Laeticia Amihere, will lead Team Canada in their quest of Olympic gold. Amihere played in all three games for Canada back in Tokyo before being knocked out of the group stage. She wasn't able to play in front of friends and family last time around due to the Covid Pandemic. However, this time she is excited to have those she cares about there to support here.
“I’m excited to go into my second Olympics with more experience under my belt,” Amihere said in an Atlanta Dream press release. “It will be the first opportunity to play in front of family for Team Canada. I’m proud to be able to represent my country, my family and show all the hard work I’ve been putting in.”
Team USA is set to compete in Group C, while Canada is set to compete in Group B. This means neither team will see each other in group play, but could play each other in the knockout stages.
From the court to the track, former Gamecock track and field star, Quincy Hall, will represent Team USA in the 400m and the 4x400m relay.
Hall was a star for South Carolina during 2019-2020. He finished his Gamecock career with a national championship in the 400 hurdles, while adding two SEC titles in the 400m. Now representing his home country, Hall cannot wait to compete.
“I can’t wait to get there,” Hall said after earning his spot on the team. “I’ll probably get there a little early so I can get acclimated, get to training, and like I said, we’re going to blow it up.”
Hall qualified for Paris after winning the 400m final race with a personal best time of 44.17 seconds. At last year's world championships, Hall took third in the 400m and gold in the 4x400 relay. He will hope to turn that success into Olympic gold in Paris.
And finally from the track to the pitch, as former South Carolina soccer star Sabrina D'Angelo represents Team Canada in the world's biggest sport. D'Angleo is no stranger to the Olympics as she helped Canada take home the bronze medal in Rio in 2016.
While at South Carolina (2011-2014), she owns the Gamecock record for most minutes in goal, second in matches played for a keeper, second in saves and third in goals against average.
Since leaving South Carolina, D'Angleo has had quite the career playing for teams in Canada, Sweden, and the U.S. Currently she is playing for Arsenal W.F.C. of the Women’s Super League, the highest pro league in the country.
This will be D'Angelo's second Olympics, but fourth overall time donning Team Canada's jersey. She will not be shy at the world stage. Canada will be in Group A of group play facing off against host country France, New Zealand, and Columbia.
The Paris Olympics is set to begin in just two weeks on Friday, July 26 running through Sunday, August 11.
