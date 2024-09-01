Grading the Gamecocks After Game One vs Old Dominion
Today's game against Old Dominion was not exactly what the Gamecocks had in mind. The lone bright spots of the game were out shined by a lot of negatives on the offensive side of the ball.
It was understandable to think that the offense would need time installing a new quarterback and a revamped wide receiver room, however the passing game was not expected to struggle this much. On the flip side, the defense flashed early, but allowed too many explosive plays against what should have been an overmatched opponent.
Offensive Grade: C-
I'm going to be gracious here. LaNorris Sellers is making his first career start at 19 years old. The offensive replaced a lot of starter's from last years team. And the receiver room is very new. Combine all that, and a struggle is understandable.
However, the offense wasn't expected to look this bad and that's why they get a C- here. Speaking of Sellers and the passing game, it looked out of sorts all evening long. At times Sellers looked rattle and was ready to run quickly add that to a receiver room who couldn't create a lot of separation, and it's a recipe for disaster.
The saving grace for the Gamecocks was the run game. Sellers and Raheim Sanders combined for 46 attempts and 156 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders showed off the physicality that made him an All-SEC performer at Arkansas, while Sellers showed off his legs running through and past Monarch defenders.
If it wasn't for the defense recovering two fumbles inside the Monarch 10-yard line, this could have been a very different night.
Defensive Grade: B+
At times Clayton White's defense looked every bit of the dominant defense players predicted it would be. Two forced fumbles inside the 1-yard line set the South Carolina's offense up for two quick scores, which proved invaluable. The Gamecocks two interceptions came at the most opportune time as Fortune's stopped a scoring drive and Kilgroe's ended the game.
Two blown plays gave Old Dominion 14 points off a 36-yard scramble from Grant Wilson and a 72-yard pass to Isiah Page. Outside of those plays, the defense looked good with opportunities to be better. Star freshman Dylan Stewart played often and in crucial moments for the Gamecocks proving he was worth the hype this offseason.
Special Teams: A-
A lone missed field goal kept this grade at an A-, but Gamecocks starter Alex Herrera performed well in his sixth year with the team. Herrera was 3-for-4 on the day with a long of 46 yards.
Kai Kroeger was the steady presence for the Gamecocks as he has been for a while. He is one of the better punters in the conference and looked good again today.
The Gamecocks have to be a lot better next week as they go on the road to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.
