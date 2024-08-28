How a Key Change Across College Football Will Affect South Carolina
In April, the NCAA's Playing Rules Oversight Panel announced FBS teams would be able to add helmet communications in 2024.
Similar to what the NFL has been using, the quarterback and a defensive player will be able to don the green dot on their helmet. This allows for coordinators to get into the ears of their players and communicate calls rather than solely relying on signals.
Along with the helmet communications, the use of iPads to immediately give players a replay pf what happened on the field will also be in use. Coaches and players have had the opportunity to work with both since the spring, however there's no experience like in game experience. Gamecock's head coach Shane Beamer says they're as ready as possible to use both.
"I think as comfortable as we can be," Coach Beamer said. "Until you get out there, you don't really know. It's going to be the first time for everybody in a game setting, not just that but with the iPads."
While what may become a great new system for college football, there are some wrinkles to work out that may take a while to get used to. For the Gamecocks, it's a problem the defense will have to work through on Saturday.
"The biggest issue for us on Saturday is going to be the defensive person hearing the communication because it's going to be loud. We've worked on that with crowd noise. I think we've got a pretty good beat on it," Coach Beamer on how crowd noise could affect the helmet communications.
Worst case, if it becomes too big of a problem for teams across the country, sideline signals will still play a major role going forward.
"It's not going to take away signaling across college football at all, but it's a great tool. I think we're as prepared as we possibly could be going into game day," Coach Beamer said.
We'll know more about how coaches and players felt about the new rules after Saturday, but it should be an interesting talking point throughout the season.
