South Carolina Expects to Play a Lot of Receivers Saturday; Plus Nyck Harbor's Development Heading Into Year Two
As kickoff this Saturday inches closer and closer, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talked about the development of sophomore Nyck Harbor and the receiver room as a whole.
Last week, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said this season the receiver room will be by committee as no one has separated themselves. It's a room that can see a lot of changes week to week.
"We're going to play a lot of receivers this weekend," Coach Beamer said. "That group is still very much a work in progress. I think it may look potentially different in week six than it does week one, week 12 to what it does week six."
Though the line up can see changes, the coaches are excited to see the different tools in the wide receiver tool box.
"It's a great competition in that room and they all have unique skillsets that compliment each other well. I just want to see the guys do what they're expected to do, can get lined up, catch the ball, and do a great job blocking in the run game on the perimeter," Coach Beamer on the expectations of the wide receiver room.
One guy in the room that fans are waiting to see more from is former five star Nyck Harbor. Harbor has had a lot of expectations put on him in the last two years, but Coach Beamer wants to instill patience in Harbor's development.
"It's really important to him to develop as a receiver. And frankly he's got a lot to develop at," Coach Beamer said. "He didn't really play it in high school. Playing wide receiver at the SEC level is different. Getting off press coverage, how to run routes, perimeter blocking, catching the ball, run after the catch, doing stuff on special teams for us, so everything to be honest with you."
The encouraging aspect of Harbor's development is his desire to get better.
"Nyck's a guy that really works hard," Coach Beamer said. "The thing that I appreciate the most about Nyck is just he understands that he has a lot of work to do and is willing to put the work in."
Coaches will get their first opportunity to see the receivers in a game setting this Saturday against OId Dominion.
