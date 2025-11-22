HALFTIME UPDATE: South Carolina Gamecocks Rolling, Lead Coastal Carolina 34-0.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have concluded the first half of their matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. After forcing turnovers and picking up explosive gains on offense, the Gamecocks currently lead the Chanticleers 34-0 at the half.
First Quarter:
The Gamecocks received the opening kick and started off with a bang, as a quick pass to freshman receiver Jayden Sellers turned into a 75 yard touchdown on the first snap of the game, giving the Gamecocks a 7-0 lead. The same explosive energy converted to the defensive side of the ball, as the Gamecocks forced the Chanticleers to punt after just five plays.
Upon receiving the ball back, the Gamecocks continued with the big plays, as LaNorris Sellers ran for 14 yards while running like he was on a tight rope on the sideline. The big plays kept coming from the Sellers brothers, as Jayden caught a screen and took it to the 15 yard line after a 42 yard pick up. The drive concluded with a LaNorris Sellers rush for a touchdown, giving the Gamecocks a 13-0, which included a failed two-point attempt for the PAT.
The Gamecocks remained dominant, as Bryan Thomas Jr. forced a fumble on a sack that was recovered by DB Jalon Kilgore, putting the Gamecocks with starting field position on the Coastal Carolina 29 yard line. With the help of a 19 rush on a jet sweep from WR Jared Brown, which led to a rushing touchdown from TE Brady Hunt, who lined up under center and scored the team’s third touchdown on a “QB sneak.”
After forcing a three-and-out, the Gamecocks following offensive drive was kicked off with a 19 yard rush from RB Matt Fuller. However, the offense stalled after and was forced to punt. For the first time in the game, the Chanticleers started to move the ball down the field and picked up several first downs.
Second Quarter:
The Chanticleers made it into SC territory, but failed to convert on a fourth and short attempt, leading to a turnover on downs. The drive was kicked off by a massive gain from RB Jarwan Howell, who caught a short pass and ran for a 36 yard gain. Matt Fuller picked up another big 24 yard gain on the ground, which put the Gamecocks in goal, leading to a passing touchdown from Sellers to Donovan Murph.
The Gamecocks continued their dominance on defense and forced another three-and-out. The ensuing drive was kicked off with a 46 yard rush from RB Rahsul Faison. The Gamecocks continued to pick up yards in chunks, which led to another LaNorris Sellers rushing touchdown, giving the Gamecocks a 34-0 lead.
The Gamecocks forced the Chanticleers to punt after five snaps, but the Gamecocks were unable to convert their possession into yards, as they went three-and-out. The Chanticleers began to drive after receiving the ball back, but their drive was stifled after a failed receiver pass trick play turned into a 15 yard loss. The drive ended after a failed 56 yard field goal attempt. The Gamecocks took the prime field position and moved the ball down the field with a massive 38 yard completion to Donovan Murph, which set up a William Joyce 47 yard field goal, giving the Gamecocks a 37-0 lead.
Despite being 3-7 entering the game, the Gamecocks are rolling in this matchup. Similar to last week, the Gamecocks were clicking on all cylinders offensively and totaled 419 yards of total offense in the first half. The Gamecocks have excelled at getting players out in space and turning short passes and rushing attempts for big gains. Sellers is having an excellent day through the air, going 11/14 with 227 yards and two touchdowns.
Their rushing attack was responsible for 192 yards in the first half, which is a positive note for a team that has been one of the worst rushing teams in the country. This total is also the highest number of rushing yards the Gamecocks have gad in a game this eason.
The Gamecock defense suffocated the Chanticleers, who totaled only 118 yards and have picked up half as many first compared to the Gamecocks. If the Gamecocks continue to play this style of complimentary football, they will continue to dominate in the second half.
