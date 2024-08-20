Here's What Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer Had to Say at Tuesday's Presser
Head Coach Shane Beamer started off Tuesday's press conference with a bang by announcing LaNorris Sellers was the team's starting quarterback heading into 2024.
That move shouldn't come as a surprise as Sellers has effectively led the way since the spring. However it was the first official announcement from Coach Beamer and one of many topics he touched on this week.
Prior to taking questions, Coach Beamer talked to the media about the team's injury report. By all accounts, it looks like the Gamecocks came out of fall camp relatively unscathed.
"Only two issues from the scrimmage were Emory Floyd, has a little bit of a lower body issue," Coach Beamer said about South Carolina's injuries. "He should be fine for Old Dominion next week. Aaryn Parks got his ankle rolled up a little bit. I'd say he's probably doubtful.
When asked how this affects Auburn transfer Robbie Ashford's playing time, Coach Beamer said it depends on the game.
"I would say there's a chance. I would say that every week is different," Coach Beamer on packages for Robbie Ashford in 2024. "Certainly want to give your quarterback that starts the game every opportunity to get in a rhythm to be successful. We have full confidence in Robby going out there if we asked him to go out there and do something."
The offense still has a ways to go with quarterbacks developing relationships with receivers. Coach Beamer said the key for the team offensively is getting those guys to connect. On the other side of the ball, while more experienced, there are some battles yet to be settled.
"Defensively, feel pretty good. We're still trying to figure out exactly what our depth is going to be in the secondary," Coach Beamer said. "The safety position that's a battle behind Nick [Emmanwori] and DQ [Smith]. A corner opposite O'Donnell [Fortune] right now."
Coach Beamer and the staff have time to work out the ongoing battles before next Saturday's game against Old Dominion. But knowing who your starting quarterback is and having a healthy football team, can be a sign that things are pointing in the right direction in Columbia.
