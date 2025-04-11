Gamecock Digest

High Priority Four-star QB Landon Duckworth Set to Visit South Carolina on Saturday

Gamecocks set to host one of the nation's best recruits this weekend.

Alex Joyce

Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Jackson's Landon Duckworth (1) comes to the line of scrimmage to run a play against Cherokee County at Protective Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game.
Dec 6, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Jackson's Landon Duckworth (1) comes to the line of scrimmage to run a play against Cherokee County at Protective Stadium in the AHSAA 4A State Championship game. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Highly valued four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth is heading to Columbia on a visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-3 and 190 pound recruit out of Jackson, Alabama remains high on the priority list for South Carolina. The Gamecocks were able to secure a commitment from Duckworth in August of 2023 before ultimately seeing him decommit in June 2024.

Still Duckworth shows interest in the Gamecocks along with Ole Miss, Florida State and Georgia. He is a top 75 recruit in the 2026 class, number six overall quarterback,bringing true dual threat capabilities to the next level.

New offensive coordinator Mike Shula remains the consistent lead recruiter for Duckworth's services per 247 Sports. Even with the departure of Dowell Loggains at the end of the regular season, having a consistent voice between Shula and head coach Shane Beamer has certainly helped in the recruitment.

It remains to be seen where Duckworth ends up on signing day. South Carolina has depth behind starter LaNorris Sellers in former five star Air Noland, true freshman Cutter Woods, and redshirt freshman Dante Reno. Adding a talent like Duckworth to the room would be massive following the potential loss of Sellers next season.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.