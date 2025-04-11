High Priority Four-star QB Landon Duckworth Set to Visit South Carolina on Saturday
Highly valued four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth is heading to Columbia on a visit with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The 6-foot-3 and 190 pound recruit out of Jackson, Alabama remains high on the priority list for South Carolina. The Gamecocks were able to secure a commitment from Duckworth in August of 2023 before ultimately seeing him decommit in June 2024.
Still Duckworth shows interest in the Gamecocks along with Ole Miss, Florida State and Georgia. He is a top 75 recruit in the 2026 class, number six overall quarterback,bringing true dual threat capabilities to the next level.
New offensive coordinator Mike Shula remains the consistent lead recruiter for Duckworth's services per 247 Sports. Even with the departure of Dowell Loggains at the end of the regular season, having a consistent voice between Shula and head coach Shane Beamer has certainly helped in the recruitment.
It remains to be seen where Duckworth ends up on signing day. South Carolina has depth behind starter LaNorris Sellers in former five star Air Noland, true freshman Cutter Woods, and redshirt freshman Dante Reno. Adding a talent like Duckworth to the room would be massive following the potential loss of Sellers next season.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: