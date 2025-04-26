Gamecock Digest

How Does Demetrius Knight Jr. Fit With the Cincinnati Bengals?

Alex Joyce

Sep 21, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (17) commits a late-hit penalty on Akron Zips quarterback Ben Finley (10) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Former South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. finds a home in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals took Knight Jr with the 49th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati's offense was one of the best units in the league in 2024. Unfortunately for them, the defensive side of the ball was one of the worst units in football. The Bengals ranked 25th in total defense, 25th in points per game (25.5), and 19th in rushing defense.

This is where Demetrius Knight Jr. fits in. He's your prototypical inside line backer who is great at diagnosing plays. He displays quick bursts and brings a lot of stopping power in the run game.

In 2024, Knight finished with 82 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. He played in all 13 games for the Gamecocks.

Cincinnati appears set on fixing their defensive issues in the draft. The Bengals selected Shemar Stewart in the first and now Demetrius Knight Jr. in the second.

