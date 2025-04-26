Gamecock Digest

How Does TJ Sanders Fit With the Bills?

Alex Joyce

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders (DL31) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills made former South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. How does Sanders fit with his new squad?

Buffalo seemed to really like Sanders in the pre-draft process. ESPN's Jordan Reid first wrote about the Bills interest in the Gamecocks' interior lineman. He had the Sanders falling to the Bills at pick 56.

"I believe the Bills will have Sanders high on their Day 2 board,"Reid wrote. "Quick wins are the name of his game, and the Bills could use him as an interior rusher and a stout run defender."

Buffalo decided not to risk him falling and instead made a trade with the Chicago Bears. The Bills traded picks 56, 62, and 109 to the Bears for 41, 72, and 240.

Coming into the draft the Bills's biggest needs were along the defensive line and at the corner position. After drafting Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky in the first, the Bills fill their other major need in the second.

Sanders is an impressive run defender who flashed as an interior pass rusher. He is an athletic presence up the middle of the defense with violent hands. His scheme versatility should pair well alongside Ed Oliver.

